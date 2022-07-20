It’s Cake-time for Havas India

20 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Group India has announced the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake, in the country. Cake India is billed as the country’s first creative agency specialising in sport, culture, and entertainment. It will be part of Havas Creative Group India.

Cake will be seamlessly integrated with Havas Village India, and work closely with Shobiz Havas and the recently renewed Havas Sports & Entertainment vertical of Havas Media Group India. Cake will further augment the expertise brought forth by Shobiz Havas in the space of activation and deals, and partnerships by Havas Sports and Entertainment.

To lead Cake in India, Havas Group India has appointed Rajika Mittra as Managing Partner. Mitra is better known for bringing in Promax and the India Radio Forum for many years.

Said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India: “Over the last few years, we have been strengthening our offerings in India through Meaningful Conversations, launching new expertise, strategic tie-ups, acquisitions, and joint ventures. As a result, in a very short span of time, we grew from 3 to 15 companies and specialist verticals, which has led to unparalleled growth for us,” adding: “As we race back to normalcy, our endeavour is to become the most future-ready network in the country, focusing on introducing first-in-India expertise, products, and innovations. Bringing Cake to India is a resolute step towards that goal. Moreover, there has been a steady increase in India’s young affluent class that wants to be part of new, innovative experiences. Cake will collaborate seamlessly with Havas Village India to drive these reimagined ideas.”

Added Rosie Holden, Chief Executive Officer, Cake: “Cake’s expertise in sport & culture, our channel-agnostic creativity, and boundless passion and energy have always delivered best-in-class work for our clients. We felt that there simply wasn’t a better moment in time than now to bring Cake to India, as it is the most exciting sports & entertainment market in the world right now. And we feel privileged that our partnership with Havas Group India has enabled us to do that.”

Said Rajika Mittra, Managing Partner, Cake India: “What really excited me about Cake was the novelty of the idea. Through my career, I have realised that there is an untapped land of opportunity for a structured ecosystem like Cake in the space of sport, culture, and entertainment. Cake India will help marketers connect with affluent consumers by tapping into their passion-points of sports, culture and entertainment. I’m delighted to lead the agency and confident that we will make a meaningful difference in India.”