Intel partners Nukkad By Stage on AI skills for students

22 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

To encourage the development of Artificial Intelligence skills Intel partnered Nukkad By Stage for its campaign ‘Future Banao Wonderful’. The collaboration is done across all the platforms of Nukkad.

Said Anita Kotwani, CEO- Carat, Intel’s media agency: “Lack of awareness among parents & students especially in tier II & III cities hinders the adoption of digital learning. We wanted to solve this category challenge and partnering with Nukkad helped us to connect with the audiences. Thanks to the strong vernacular support & reach of Nukkad, we were able to educate our audiences about the role of devices in digital learning.”

Added Runa Sinha, Vice President- Nukkad by Stage: “The association with Intel has been extremely impactful as the whole messaging thrusts upon the fact that relevant, progressive and informational content which is core to nukkad has been well received by the bharat audience across both the segments – Parents as well as senior students. It also signifies the fact that Bharat is looking forward to empowering themselves and enriching their lives through proper information-based content.”