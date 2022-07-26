India TV celebrates ratings success with team

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

India TV held an internal celebration for its staff, hosted by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and Managing Director Ritu Dhawan. The occasion: “on being No 1 for the sixth week in a row”. India TV has been on the top of nation’s news rating charts (BARC 15+, HSM, 6-24 Hrs) continuously for the last six weeks and it was time for all its staff to celebrate the occasion at a glittering party, notes a communique.

Said Sharma, while addressing the staff: “In work and in life there are going to be times you’ll believe in something that’s unpopular, and you’re going to be called on to defend that choice. Too many times, people look and turn around to see what other think first and make their choice based on that. At India TV, we have never been afraid of speaking out mind and have never sought legitimacy from any vested interest. If there is something which can benefit our viewers and people at large, we go for it. That’s our primary benchmark”

Added Dhawan: “Keep following your instincts with courage and conviction. Obstacles are meant to be conquered and risks are meant to be taken. There are no shortcuts. India TV’s glorious journey is a shining example of this spirit.”