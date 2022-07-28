IAA to host gender sensitisation summit

By Our Staff

The International Advertising Association (IAA), India chapter is hosting a summit on Gender Sensitisation In Media on July 29 in Mumbai. The theme is Gender Portrayal across the creative spectrum from a 30-second TVC to a three-hour film.

Said Megha Tata, President IAA India: “IAA has always brought forward initiatives that are meaningful and Gender sensitive, on and off screen and has also been the one who has always taken the lead on this issue in the industry. We felt that it is time for all of us to come together and be the voice of change. We want to address the dialogue of gender discrimination across the media spectrum and hope we will collectively bring much needed change in the system.”

Added Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, IAA Women Empowerment Committee & Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd: “Over the last decade, women have broken stereotypes in this industry both behind the scenes and on the screen. It’s time we tell more of those stories and break biases. Through this change summit, the IAA brings prominent industry voices to communicate, converge and be the Voices Of Change that we need to empower the narrative.”

The summit shall see leading industry bodies such as ASCI, UNICEF, Tata Institute Of Social Sciences, Unstereotype Alliance and Akshara Centre as partners. Prominent voices like Poonam Mahajan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Warrier, Monika Shergill, Anupama Chopra, Santosh Desai, Nandita Das, Ranveer Brar, Tista Sen, Anuradha Sengupta and others will be in attendance.