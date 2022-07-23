IAA Leadership Awards to be presented on July 25

22 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will present its prestigious Leadership Awards on Monday, July 25, in Mumbai. These awards are presented to the leaders of the marketing fraternity who have excelled in their respective fields.

Said Committee Chair Nandini Dias said “We are privileged to have a prestigious all-CEO jury panel headed by the indomitable Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises along with other eminent jury members – Pawan Goenka, Chairman INSPACe and Ex-MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods, ITC Limited; Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer- Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited; Vineet Bhatnagar, Managing Director & CEO PhillipCapital India; Vivek Sunder, Chief Executive Officer, Cuemath & Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India.

Over the years, we have come to evolve a streamlined and structured process that takes into account rigorous data points to arrive at the shortlist for each predetermined category. This enables the jury to conduct exhaustive and well-founded deliberations before they arrive at the final winners.”

Added IAA President Megha Tata, “the Leadership awards are known for the superlative audience they attract. Apart from the marketers, there are also special awards for categories like Business leader of the Year, IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year, IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year, IAA Media Game Changer of the Year, IAA Media Person of the Year, IAA TV Anchor of the Year.