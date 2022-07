HiveMinds hires Aayush Arora as VP in Delhi

By Our Staff

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, a unit of Madison World, has hired Aayush Arora as Vice President – Client Success, at Gurugram.

Said Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds: “We’ve been fortunate to add many large clients from Delhi/NCR in our portfolio over the last 1 year. Aayush’s deep digital understanding along with his experience in managing clients over the years, will help us in delighting our clients with innovation and account success.”

Added Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World: “Delhi remains a key focus region for us. We’re reinstating our commitment to our clients by adding senior talent to drive digital growth and strategy. Following the recent return of Shobhit Gaur to Madison Digital in Delhi NCR, we are now adding Aayush to HiveMinds Delhi NCR to further strengthen our team capabilities in the region to exceed the demanding expectations of our growing client list.”