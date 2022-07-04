Hirol Gandhi named President & Head of Ogilvy Mumbai & Cal

04 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India has announced that effective July 1, Hirol Gandhi has taken charge as President and Head of Office – Mumbai and Kolkata. Gandhi has been with Ogilvy for 22 years across various roles.

Said Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “Hirol has been a champion of creativity and modern work. I am happy that our largest office is in very good hands.”

Said VR Rajesh, Group President, Ogilvy India: “The next three years are the years of transformation for Ogilvy in India. Hirol is an extraordinary future focused leader who also has an astute sense of business. We need a champion like him to accelerate our journey into modernising our largest office.”

Added Gandhi: “After having successfully partnered brands in their growth and transformation journey, this is an equally exciting and challenging opportunity – chart the next chapter for Mumbai and Kolkata offices, and further accelerate the transformation agenda. I’m really looking forward to my next phase at Ogilvy.”