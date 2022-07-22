Hindware rebrands consumer appliances

21 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Hindware Home Innovation Limited has rebranded its consumer appliances brands to ‘Hindware Smart Appliances’.

Said Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited: “Since the inception of the Consumer Appliance business, we have worked hard to execute on our growth strategy by strengthening our capabilities, investing in our product offerings, infrastructure and people. Bringing our complete product portfolio under one brand ‘Hindware Smart Appliances’ is a logical step towards solidifying our brand and clearly communicating what it reflects— a smart, futuristic, and truly human-first tech brand.”