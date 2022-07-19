Himalaya launches new TVC campaign

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched a new campaign for its neem facewash explaining the science behind pimples and how to solve them.

Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Panchal, General Manager – Skin Care, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “Himalaya has been a pioneer in offering safe, effective, and trusted skin care solutions for decades. “Every Himalaya product aims at solving consumers’ day-to-day personal care problems, and this vision embodies the brand’s mission of bringing Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart. Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is one of our flagship skin care products that has gained trust of crores of Indians to discover ‘pimple-free healthy skin’. With this new campaign, our aim is to educate the consumers and bring to forefront the scientific proof of our efficacy-superiority over the regular face-cleansers.”

Added Sumanto ‘The English Nut’ Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative officer, 82.5 Communications India: “The story of Didi advising Chhutki on how to get rid of her pehla pimple works so well for the brand, we want to stay true to it, gently evolving it over executions—just as gently as the brand works on skin to heal pimples. The petal test is the latest edition of our communication. It’s fresh. And it’s convincing.”