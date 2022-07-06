Havas bolsters sports and entertainment division

05 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Sports & Entertainment, the sports and sponsorships vertical of Havas Media Group India, has appointed Arun Kumar Rao as Senior Vice President. He will be based in Gurugram and report to . Venkatasubramanian, President – Investments and Head – Havas Sports.

Said Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India: “Sports is a major driving force for the Media & Marketing industry, and we want to lead this space by assisting media rights holders in optimising their properties, creating more winning partnerships with leading & emerging brands, and co-creating unique engagement opportunities for brands by offering integrated media solutions that include digital, on-ground, and on-air experiences, which will help maximise returns and connect meaningfully with audiences. I look forward to Venkat and the team scaling up Havas Sports & Entertainment to newer heights, and welcome Arun to the Havas family.”

Added Venkatasubramanian: “With the resurgence of Havas Sports & Entertainment and a slew of major & emerging sporting events in India, we are witnessing a multi-fold increase in sports marketing and brand sponsorships. Arun’s vast experience will add a new dimension to the vertical and accelerate our growth plans.”