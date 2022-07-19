Grapes bags mandate for Zee Media

By Our Staff

Zee Media Limited has appointed Grapes as its integrated creative partner. The account won after following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by its Delhi office. The mandate includes Zee News, one of the leading Hindi news channels in India, and the other channels under the Zee Network realm such as Zee Business, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee 24 Taas, and Zee Digital which includes brands like Bgr. in, bollywoodlife.com and India.com.

Speaking on the development, Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, Zee Media, said: “It is our pleasure to associate with Grapes. The agency has a strong foothold in the market. We look forward to reaching our consumers effectively. The decision to choose Grapes to handle our Integrated Creative Duties was decided based on the intensive pitch where the agency outshined given to their compelling, creative and engaging plan of action. It was completely in sync and united with our strategically devised creative approach.”

Added Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, of Grapes: “It is a proud moment to have a brand like Zee Media as our client. We are quite pleased to have them on onboard. We look forward to building a strong communication base for the network across platforms. We are quite enthralled with the association and will relentlessly help them in building a strong bond with their audience. Considering that Zee Media is one of the largest news networks in India, we strive to amplify its presence and reach amongst the audience with our holistic communication approach that relates to the ethos of the company.”