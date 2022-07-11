Good Glamm Group appoints Asad Raza Khan

11 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Mumbai-based Good Glamm Group, the direct-to-consumer beauty platform, has appointed Asad Raza Khan as its Global Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for leading the entire international business for the Good Glamm Group increasing the footprint of the conglomerate globally.

Headquartered in Dubai, this division will function as the international distribution and sales platform for the various beauty and personal care brands within the Group.

Said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group: “We are extremely excited to have Asad on board as we set our eyes on our global footprint and provide a robust platform for all our brands to grow internationally. He brings with him an immense wealth of experience in building strong beauty and personal care brands globally combined with strong commercial acumen and consumer centricity. Asad will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Good Glamm Group’s evolution as a global platform.”