Godrej No.1 unveils new TVC for its sandal and turmeric soap

14 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej No.1 from the Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) family has unveiled a TVC for its sandal and turmeric bath soap. It has roped in actor Shaheer Sheikh for the campaign.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said: “Godrej No.1 is a highly revered soap brand that is commended for its natural ingredients like Sandal & Turmeric. We are committed to offering the best bathing experience to our consumers. We understand the fast-paced lives of most women and wish to offer them a solution that they can rely on. With this TVC, we hope to further establish our soap as the ideal choice for glowing and healthy skin.”