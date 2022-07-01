GoDaddy launches new campaign

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

GoDaddy has launched a new India marketing campaign focusing on the benefits of creating an online presence.

Speaking on the campaign, Nikhil Arora, VP & MD, GoDaddy India, said: “At GoDaddy, we aim to bring small, micro, and medium businesses across India, online. With rapid digitisation, we encourage business owners to think about new avenues to be seen by consumers as they build a website and create an online presence for their business. The campaign is our way of raising awareness with India’s SMBs and MSMEs to make the most out of having an online presence. We want to encourage women entrepreneurs to take the plunge with entrepreneurship and make an impact in their local area and around the world. At GoDaddy we aim to uplift the spirits of entrepreneurship and helps them to create, grow and manage their businesses with the help of our online tools and services .”