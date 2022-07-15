FreshToHome launches campaign for new range of snacks

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Online marketplace for meat and seafood FreshToHome has launched a campaign to introduce a new range of Ready-To-Fry (RTF) meat snacks on its platform. The campaign has been conceptualised by creative agency Action & Co. and the main film features actor Nauheed Cyrusi.

Said Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome: “We are proud and excited to introduce on our platform India’s first clean label Ready-To-Fry meat-based snacks, catering to the ‘choti bhook’ and munching needs of our consumers. Since the RTF category is a huge opportunity, we wanted to launch snacking options that are differentiated from the market. And the best approach was to launch a range which embodied the FreshToHome promise of #nochemicals, #nopreservatives and #noshortcuts while delivering a superior taste experience. It is our commitment to give our consumers a clean label product sans E numbers without compromising on quality and taste unlike most snacking brands having E numbers (denotes food additives) displayed inconspicuously at the back of the packaging.”

Added Viduthalai Marudachalam, founder, Action and Co.: “Ready To Fry category in itself, is intensely competitive. So, to ensure a clutter breaking conversation, we had to curate a thought, that’s not only fresh but would also bring out the nascent truth of the product. That’s when the idea of ‘fresh crunch’ was born. A unique audio first beat that substantiates the sound of a fresh bite! This seamlessly allowed us to integrate the product truth of a clean label with no preservatives. It’s a fun way to encourage healthy snacking. Overall, it’s peppy, sticks to our mind and serves the purpose.”