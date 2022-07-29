Freecharge drives better financial planning

29 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Freecharge, the digital financial services platform, has launched a series of digital videos on the necessity of being financially independent.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge said, “Freecharge with its continuously expanding portfolio in digital financial services aims to instil confidence in users, when it comes to managing finances. A facilitator, equipping them with financial tools that work for them, help them prepare goal saving plans or handle exigencies, get easy access to credit, or make timely payment of dues. We hope this digital campaign hits the right chord with our consumers and pushes them to actually ‘take charge’ towards making rational financial decisions”.

Added Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge: “Our new logo revealed with this campaign is in sync with the brand positioning – Freecharge helps you take charge of your finances, so you can live the way you want to. The campaign establishes Freecharge as challenger of status quo. Each of the films are designed to bring out the different features built within the Freecharge platform; be it goal based investing, or the tool to assess your financial fitness, or the easy access to credit to manage both small expenses and big ticket items, or the safe and fast payments”.