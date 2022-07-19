Finn Partners acquires SPAG

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

SPAG, the health-sector communications and marketing firm, has joined global independent marketing and communications agency Finn Partners. SPAG serves global bio-pharma companies, health trade associations and health provider systems. Aman Gupta, SPAG founder and managing partner, joins Finn as a managing partner and lead for the Agency’s Health Practice throughout Asia.

The addition of SPAG Asia increases the FINN total staff to more than 1,300 employees with more than 150 based in Asia with 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts, notes a communique.

Said Gupta: “Among the hallmarks of SPAG is our recognized passion for our people and clients agencies and Bio-Pharma companies, including Imprimis Life (part of Perfect Relations Group) and Lupin Laboratories and Ranbaxy. “Joining FINN enables us to bring additional cutting-edge services, geographic reach, and health-sector and digital expertise to our clients. During the past year, SPAG and FINN worked side-by-side to support client efforts, and this new relationship – based on shared values – expands our services capabilities and opens doors to wonderful staff opportunities and knowledge-sharing around health developments and best practices.”

Added SPAG Co-Founder Shivani Gupta: “SPAG and the Finn Health Practice share the perspective that clients need access to high-impact creative across media channels to be successful across the health payer, product innovation, and provider sectors,”. “Collaboration enables people to tap into each other’s knowledge and apply it to the great challenges facing health innovators of all sizes and sectors. We are thrilled to be on this journey together.”