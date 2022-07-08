Ferns N Petals launches TVC with Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Gifting firm Ferns N Petals (FNP) has launched a TVC titled ‘Emotions Gift Wrapped’ with actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the TVC features the duo bonding over a surprise birthday celebration with Janhvi surprising Anil Kapoor with a bouquet of 66 red roses to commemorate his 66th birthday.

Said Sai Thota, Head of Digital Marketing, Ferns N Petals: “This is our first brand film initiative with the actor duo showcasing that Ferns N Petals is all about relationships, making sure that we share happiness and joy during all moments of life which goes beyond occasions and festivals. Since we are repositioning the brand from being a flower brand to a bigger gifting brand and are also going through a change in brand identity including the brand logo, we thought of reconnecting with our audiences where gifting is a perfect inclusion to our everyday life. The brand films celebrate the new age vibe and bring to life the fact how we as a brand would be a great inclusion as a gifting partner when people are going through their ups and downs in life”