Federal Bank appoints M V S Murthy as CMO

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

 

M V S Murthy

M V S Murthy

Said Ajith Kumar K K, President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank: “We are happy to welcome M V S to the Federal family. I am certain his vast experience will strengthen our brand positioning and will be an enabler in our journey from good to great.”

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.