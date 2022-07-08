Essence awarded Plum’s integrated media duties

07 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Essence, the data and measurement-driven media agency of GroupM, has announced that it has been selected as the integrated media agency of record by beauty brand Plum in India. Led out of its Mumbai office, Essence will manage strategy, media planning and media activation for Plum’s brand marketing activities.

Said Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer at Plum: “Consumer behaviour is ever-evolving, and reaching out to the new-age digital consumer is a process that involves constant learning and feedback. With this context, it is imperative to keep a keen eye on data, and expand our reach to newer audiences and cater to the ever-changing demands of our existing ones. Hence, collaborating with Essence to leverage their expertise in technology, media and marketing was a logical next step. We are looking forward to this association and we hope it helps us in achieving the business vision we have chalked out for ourselves.”

Added Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, at Essence: “Plum is an exciting, fast-growing and purpose-driven beauty brand, which shares Essence’s commitment to data-driven growth and marketing that adds value to people’s lives. Leveraging our cutting-edge use of analytics and technology, we are looking forward to collaborating with the team at Plum as its strategic partner, to help create new growth opportunities for the brand and the business,”