E-commerce facilitator GoKwik appoints Amitt Sharma as CCO

22 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Gokwik, an e-commerce enabler, has announced the appointment of Amitt Sharma as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Sharma would be working closely with the rest of the verticals and the leadership team in driving GoKwik’s vision to maximize the value delivery to its clients as a part of the company’s growth strategy. (Note the name is spelt with two Ts, it’s not a typo).

On the appointment, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder of GoKwik, said: “As we expand our business into newer segments and geographies, it becomes critical to constantly bring the best practices in improving and modernizing GoKwik’s customer care approach and leadership. We believe that with Amitt coming on board, we would build a world-class organization focussed on the ethos of customer centricity and uplift e-commerce conversion rates at a rapid scale.”