DigiStreet Media bags digital mandate for Karara Ceramics

06 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Digistreet Media has bagged the digital mandate for Karara Ceramics in a multi-agency pitch. It will be managing the extensive external communication and handling the digital identity of the brand.

Commenting on the win, Darpan Sharma, CEO, DigiStreet Media, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Karara Ceramics. Our partnership with them is the testimony of the consistent hard work that we put across for every brand. We are aligning our strategies to showcase the brand’s legacy of more than 50 years, delivering the right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders.”

Added Vijay Garg, Managing Director, Karara Ceramics: “Our offerings and strong presence have carved a niche in the global market. We aspire to connect with our customers to channel a deeper bond and spread information among our desired target audience. With a digital marketing agency showcasing a track record of creating ideas beyond convention, we are certain that our relations with our stakeholders will continue to strengthen and help us build a credible digital identity that everyone trusts. We are happy to onboard DigiStreet Media as our digital communication partner.”