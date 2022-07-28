Dentsu X wins integrated mandate for Tata 1mg

28 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu X, the media agency from Dentsu India, has won the media mandate for Tata 1mg – India’s largest digital healthcare platform. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurugram office.

As per the mandate, Dentsu X will oversee the brand’s planning and buying duties for traditional as well as digital media.

Commenting on the win, Roopam Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu X India said, “We are delighted to get the opportunity to work with a future focussed and trusted brand like Tata 1mg. At Dentsu X, we answer ‘Why beyond What’, led by our people, data and tech. We look forward to helping the brand with solutions based on the same.”

Added Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Tata 1mg: “We are excited to work with dentsu X. Through their data-driven methodology, they have already established themselves as an integrated media firm and among the best in their industry. We look forward to collaborating with them on cutting-edge media innovations and opportunities.”