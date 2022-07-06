Dentsu celebrates 6th edition of ‘One Day for Change’

Dentsu India celebrated the sixth edition of its annual volunteer initiative, ‘One Day for Change’ (ODfC), across offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune on July 1. The day was themed around ‘Zero Waste in a Sustainable World’ and aimed to build a better environment for the young and underprivileged children, including those with special needs.

Commenting on the initiative, Divya Karani, Media CEO South Asia, Dentsu said, “Our superpower as dentsu is the ability to alter attitudes, shape behaviors, and motivate constructive actions. If we are to succeed in creating a net-zero, restorative, and inclusive world, it begins with us, today. All of us have the chance to make a difference, to rally together as a team on One Day for Change. In doing so, we are all giving a part of ourselves and that is simply invaluable!”