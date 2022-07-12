Deliberate blindfolding on relentless rise of fascism?

12 Jul,2022

By Ranjona Banerji

What does it mean when India’s most senior journalists are unable to distinguish between political finagling, however reprehensible, and the relentless rise of fascism?

Cognitive dissonance?

Loss of critical faculties?

Deliberate blindfolding?

Genuine belief that Fascism is what we need.

All of the above?

Shekhar Gupta’s amazing take on Mohammed Zubair’s arrest for exposing BJP hatespeak, for exposing fake news, for instance? What does one make of that? Gupta has a long and illustrious career in journalism. He has been defence correspondent for India Today magazine when it genuinely did set the “gold standard” of journalism. He has been editor of The Indian Express. He is now editor-owner of The Print, a digital news platform which hires several excellent journalists and does some good work.

But Gupta is unable to accept what is happening around us.

He goes back to some earlier time to find justification – as they all do.

He comes up with fantastic arguments to justify Zubair’s detention: if Zubair had not exposed fake news then no one would have known about the lies and abuse and then the world would not have chastised India and then India would not have hit back at Zubair.

Or maybe, this is not so fantastic after all.

Maybe this is what Gupta and his ilk really believe.

That the basic job of the journalist is to accept what is put before him or her, ask no questions and quietly go about the basic job of regurgitating government press releases.

And whistleblowers must pay the price.

As an aside: Gupta’s argument also suggests that no one watches the TV channel Times Now, where Sharma made her comments! Because no one would have got upset if Zubair and Alt News had not put the clips of Sharma’s abuse of the Prophet Mohammed on Twitter.

Now here’s one to upset the righteous!

Gupta’s argument also gets worse. He goes into some convoluted Hindu-Muslim thinking. If Zubair is upset with Sharma for her abuse of the Prophet then he should not be upset when Hindu priests call for genocide of Muslims. Or something strange like that.

The upshot is that the Hindu in Gupta is upset by Zubair, the Muslim.

Please don’t say that I’m being unfair.

In all the wiggles and twists and turns, that’s what emerges.

Which is just about what the current dispensation, the Hindutva brigade and the Hindu supremacists also believe. They are generally upset by Muslims, Christians, Dalits, women, liberals, thinkers, writers, artists, activists, NGOs and whoever else they come up with. Did not Gupta himself write something derogatory about “wine and cheese liberals”, to justify Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about the “Khan Market gang”?

I was going to add “journalists” to that list. But the universe of journalists who oppose the government and stand up for each other is shrinking by the second.

One could also live in a balloon like respected columnist Tavleen Singh does. Singh also has a long and illustrious career in journalism. She did some amazing investigative work and was an inspiration to women journalists.

Yet she is today, in her Indian Express columns, unable to accept or consider or admit, yes that’s the word I was looking for, admit, that the BJP-RSS led by Prime Minister Modi has unleashed militant Hindutva and all its horrors on India over the last eight years.

She starts to say it, and then pulls back. She says it, and then blames some earlier Congress government. She goes off on a tangential rant about Sonia Gandhi.

I have named these two as examples because I admired them once, and also because of their reach and fame.

There are many others.

Who disappoint when they dissemble.

All of them have failed in the basic tenet:

Ask questions to those in power.

Now that’s a joke!