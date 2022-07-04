Delhi Press holds Motoring Awards 2022

04 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Delhi Presss conducted the Motoring World Awards 2022 on July 1 in New Delhi. Motoring World, now in its 23rd year, tracks the automobile sector.

Notes a communique: “Every year, the team at Motoring World sits down and takes a good look at all the four and twowheelers that were launched in the previous year, specifically the ones that they have thoroughly reviewed and tested. During this year’s jury round, all the nominees were evaluated and discussed thoroughly by the team, and at the end of this exacting process, they were left with the best automotive products in the country across several categories. For 2022, these were the winners in their respective categories.”