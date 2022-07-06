Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | When you see the main English paper with just 14-18 pages, what’s the message you get about the adspend economy?

A. First, I don’t find any reduction of edit content. So, as a reader, I don’t feel shortchanged. Secondly, page level is low due to a tepid business sentiment, so far as advertising spends are concerned. Besides, in the current economic volatility (thanks to the prospect of stagflation, geopolitical turbulence and repeated health scare et al), advertisers are preferring to opt for performance marketing which the digital media is tech-enabled to deliver.

Communication aimed for brand building has been relegated to the background. The blitzkreig of communication by a lot of start-ups and new industry categories have been suddenly experiencing a winter of funding and hence, they are recalibrating their approaches of profligacy for building brand buzz by investing in high-decibel communication blitz.

Hence, I feel various formats of media delivery have been experiencing different degrees of headwinds. Hence, every business has to be wary of how they would circumnavigate the choppy waters of business in the near term at least. At the risk of sounding pessimistic, I feel this winter might prolong longer than expected for business. When advertising spend is approached with caution, every format that is over-dependent on advertising for monetisation, would be facing a challenge. So, tightening of belts may be a dominant norm of business for some time now. The larger issue is beyond daily page level.