Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We see a lot of discussion on the state of legacy media in India. That it’s dead, alive or dying. What’s your view?

07 Jul,2022

The question doesn’t need any contextualising, so let’s dive straight into the response by Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. In the first place you have to clear about the definition or legacy media. There is a cliched definition, ie, media before digital media arrived on the scene. To my mind, legacy is a mindset issue. Even Alphabet and Meta are a legacy company today in their space. But their mindset is future backwards and growth-oriented. Thirdly, my favourite axiom is that morbid attachment to business models kills businesses. Aren’t New York Times or HUL or Coke legacy businesses? Why are they thriving even after spending 100 years or close to that on this planet. Culture destroys organisations. One has to ve born at regular intervals for renewal of vision as business landscape is in constantly shifting. Adoptability and adeptability are sine qua non for thriving in today’s environment.