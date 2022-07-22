Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The last few weeks have seen a slew of appointments across industry. Does this indicate buoyancy or turbulence?

It may appear to be a simple question, but there is a lot written between the lines. As we can figure from Dr Bhaskar Das’s detailed resonse. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. The last few weeks have seen a slew of appointments across industry. Does this indicate buoyancy or turbulence?

A. Operating in today’s (as is) marketplace and marketspace is akin to taking a flight during the rainy season. Sometime turbulence, sometime airpockets, sometime good tailwind (sectorally at least) and sometime strong headwinds. They are all part of an experience. You can’t fly in such situations without seat belts. The simile ends there.

The skill is how one balances with the seat belt of cautious optimism, circumspection (instead of irrational exhuberence) on and at the same time remain grounded on strategy, appropriate collaboration and orchestrating a culture of synchronising internal and external (read customer and ecosystem) approach to business. One needs a pilot for sure but that can’t be a panacea.

Raining in the dance requires the right mindset and partners. The volatilities are here to stay for some time or forever and they can’t vanish with any magic wand. It’s neither a sign of buoyancy, nor turbulence. It can be both. It’s two sides of the same business coin. if one embraces realities, develop a telescopic and microscopic vision and roll up the sleeves to move with courage, there is nothing to worry. One has to be ever-ready for discontinuity.