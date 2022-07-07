Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Like in the case of the media, there were many who wrote off Test cricket. As a species, human beings are very quick to write epitaphs?

Q. Like in the case of the media, there were many who wrote off Test cricket, and the Birmingham India-England Test was so very exciting (even though we lost). As a species, human beings are very quick to write epitaphs?

A. Armchair astrology is not one of my strengths. Every format of the game of cricket (or for that matter every aspect of life and other forms of sports) has the innate resilience to rediscover itself in sync with the unarticulated intent to be in sync with tastes and preferences of the marketplace.

This is true for Test cricket too. Ishq hai to risk hai as one OTT episode dialogue opines. It’s true for every sport including cricket to keep the audience glued to its ever-evolving format. So: all epithets are largely bunkum.