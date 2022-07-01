Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s July 1, and the end of the first quarter of FY 2022-23. Your view on Q1 for A&M&E?

01 Jul,2022

It’s our customary end-of-the-quarter question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 1 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s July 1, and the end of the first quarter of FY 2022-23. Your view on Q1 for A&M&E

A. Guesstimate is a difficult exercise , when hard facts aren’t available with me for all A&M&E companies. The first quarter has gone well for most companies albeit at different percentile growth, depending on the individual brand’s competitive position and contextual perception, reach and richness ( including reputation). A brand can be in growth curve in a decling industry or a brand can be in a decling mode in a growing industry. That’s where management and leadership skills make the difference.

I think the second quarter would be positive too, inspite of a looming apprehension of stagflation in India and the world, “slowbalization” as an offshoot of geo-political complexities and environment led uncertainties. The ensuing festive season and the reality of Indian growth story can act a positive tail wind for the industry.