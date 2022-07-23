Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s International Yada, Yada, Yada Day tomorrow. There’s a lot of yada-yada-yada in life these days. What say?

22 Jul,2022

It’s a Friday and since we often do go yada-yada-yada, we thought it would be fun to ask this question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 22 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s International Yada, Yada, Yada Day tomorrow (July 23). There’s a lot of yada-yada-yada in life these days. What say?

A. Ha ha- and so on and so forth. I must admit I find it silly that even a blah blah day has to be celebrated, just because the term was given birth by an iconic and popular show. May be I belong to a different generation and not woke enough to celebrate it in an appropriate fashion.

I agree with you that there is a lot of Yada-yada-yada these days. But I have the choice to celebrate the day with a contra philosophy of no hugging and no learning. Can’t afford to have a purposeless day. Raining in the dance requires the right mindset and partners. The volatilities are here to stay for some time or forever and they can’t vanish with any magic wand. It’s neither a sign of buoyancy, nor turbulence. It can be both. It’s two sides of the same business coin. if one embraces realities, develop a telescopic and microscopic vision and roll up the sleeves to move with courage, there is nothing to worry. One has to be ever-ready for discontinuity.