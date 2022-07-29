Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s International Friendship Day tomorrow. What does a day like that mean to you? An opportunity for gifting companies to cash in or a day when you sit back and reflect on relationships?

29 Jul,2022

By now you know that we love these special ‘days’ observed through the year. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question based on Friendship Day for the July 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It’s International Friendship Day tomorrow. What does a day like that mean to you? An opportunity for gifting companies to cash in or a day when you sit back and reflect on relationships?

A. I feel real friendship is equivalent to love , without judgment. Friendship can’t be suddenly celebrated on a special day for optics, as is wont in the days of social media. It is not seasonal nor occasional. In that case, it’s only acquaintance and situational.

I agree with you, albeit with a small twist, that IFD is a day to sit forward (as opposed to sit back and immerse in the journey of friendship. Can you smile in the absence of your friend ruminating on some funny moments or can you seek guidance? Can you confide with a person your weakness as a human being without being judged? If these can be achieved, IFD can be celebrated every day. One needn’t amplify it on social media.