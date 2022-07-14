Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If an FMCG CMO were to ask you to suggest a metaverse strategy for her brand, what would it be? For, say, a brand like a premium soap?

No context to the question we've asked. Let's hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 14 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. If an FMCG CMO were to ask you to suggest a metaverse strategy for her brand, what would it be? For, say, a brand like a premium soap?

A. This question has the requirements of a long answer. But in your column, brevity is the norm. So I shall explain in brief what is Metaverse and what it can achieve for a brand, FMCG or others.

The metaverse presupposes an immersive environment, using virtual- or augmented-reality technology—part of web3.0. The metaverse is “always on” and remains present in real time. The metaverse spans the virtual and physical worlds, as well as multiple platforms.

Some of the advantages of Metaverse would be:

#Hyper-personalisation

#Real-time contextual relevance

#Enhanced sensory experience that need to be perpetually serendipitous to get consumer stickiness

#Community building

#Unique way of storytelling

#Deep customer data for predictive analytics.

All the above can embellish the marketing strategy of a company. Security, trust and transparency would also be a built-in advantage of web3.0.