Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Happy World Biryani Day! Other than give marketers an opportunity for some promotions, do these ‘days’ really matter?

04 Jul,2022

A soft start to the week with a question that’s pertinent, we would say. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 4 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Happy World Biryani Day! Other than give marketers an opportunity for promotions, do these ‘days’ really matter? So are you planning to have a biryani today? Now don’t give us a philosophical: the world is a biryani!

A. HWBD is nothing but a gimmick to create another day for celebration-led consumption. There is nothing wrong in doing so. But I am no fad-o-manic. So no biriyani to satiate my palate. Incidentally, the world isn’t a Biriyani, even philosophically. World is more akin to a thali with all varieties, spicy and sweet. It’s ultimately not about a day. It is about escapism from the drudgery of daily grind.