Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Everyone and their uncle seem to have commented on Virat Kohli’s form and continuance in the Indian men’s cricket team. So it would be good to also have your views in Das ka Dum…

20 Jul,2022

Since he’s quite a cricket enthusiast, we thought it would be good to provoke him into an answer. But knowing him, we know he’ll never get provoked. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Everyone and their uncles seem to have commented on Virat Kohli’s form and continuance in the Indian men’s cricket team. So it would be good to also have your views in Das ka Dum

A. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is going through a bad patch in his career. In fact it can happen to any super-successful sportsman too. India Inc perhaps would have less tolerance to such sustained drought in delivering results. But the concerned player may take some break on his own and decode the reasons for his sustained sub-optimal performance. This can help him introspect and he can come back stronger. After all, his craftsmanship can’t be doubted. May be the pressure of audience expectations has burnt him out. Look how after a hiatus, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal have regained their form and are playing with renewed vigour. Hence, instead of criticising the player, he needs mentoring to solve the root cause of his run drought.