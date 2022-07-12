Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Does the frequent changes in the Indian cricket team and captaincy impact the popularity of cricket? Or is that people don’t really matter?

12 Jul,2022

So who’s the captain of the Indian cricket team? Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah or Shikhar Dhawan? And do these frequent changes in the team impact Brand Indian Men’s Cricket? Confused, we thought we would ask Dr Bhaskar Das a question for the July 12 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Does the frequent changes in the Indian cricket team and captaincy impact the popularity of cricket? Or is that people don’t really matter?

A. I don’t have visibility to the real logic behind this decision, but I think there is a method in this seeming madness. First, different formats of the game (at least three formats) have different demands on capabilities. Players can therefore be chosen accordingly. Secondly, Indian teams’ bench strength by capabilities are pretty high. For each position hence, there is a supply side glut. So why not try all potential players and in the process everyone gets requisite rest and offer variety, and finally a variety of leadership skill can be put to test?

Over-dependence on an individual isn’t necessarily good for a team or organisation. A well-distributed and diversified capabilities are beneficial. It doesn’t necessarily mean that individuals don’t matter. Ultimately a team consists of individuals only and they matter.