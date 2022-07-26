Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Does the absence of award-winners at award events indicate that winners don’t care about the award?

We asked this question with no specific context. Just. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 26 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Does the absence of award-winners at award events indicate that winners don’t care about the award?

A. I don’t think so. It’s quite possible that the presence of a desired personality may not happen because of other prioritised preoccupation, but it can’t be construed as lack of caring about an award. In fact, everyone covets for recognition of excellence and repeatedly. Besides, representative from the winning organisation generally attends the event. So, there is no sufficient evidence to support your exploratory wanderment.