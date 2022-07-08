Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any wishlist for the new dispensation in Maharashtra, assuming it lasts the balance 2.5 months?

An unfair question, but we haven’t ever prided ourselves around fairplay at least in Das ka Dum. Ha ha. Let’s read the response by Dr Bhaskar Das in the July 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Any wishlist for the new dispensation in Maharashtra, assuming it lasts the balance 2.5 months?

A. My wishlist? You must be joking. I am so insignificant in the larger scheme of things, my comments are inconsequential. But there are many management lessons (apart from a game of chess) that we can learn from the episode. Since you want to know my wishlist, it is like of any common man: food, security, job, peace and entertainment: bas itna sa khawab hai.