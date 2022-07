Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | After 75 years, Everest Advertising has moved its HQ from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Do we see a larger shift in creative agencies to the Garden City?

19 Jul,2022

We were wondering if there is a trend, when perhaps there isn’t one right now. But we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question nevertheless for the July 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. After 75 years and seven months, Everest Advertising has moved headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Do we see a larger shift in creative agencies to the Garden City (the many, many Cannes Lions winning metals were also from Dentsu Creative BLR)

A. I feel happy when a legacy organisation gets out of its comfort zone and embrace discontinuity (even if it is a geographical relocation). I am more than confident that this relocation represents a strategic intent that is in sync with the emergent realities of business-scape. Incidentally, Bengaluru weather (metaphorically for business too) is better than Europe now. So, here’s wishing Everest advertising Godspeed.