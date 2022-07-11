Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | According to a Nielsen ROI report, podcasts deliver 71% brand recall. What’s your view? Isn’t the number of people listening to podcasts is inconsequentially low

We thought the percentage was too good to be true. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question for the July 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. I think these are early days for evaluating the efficacy of advertising in podcasts. The percentage growth, mentioned by you, depends on the sample size, the methodology and of course higher interest in the new medium. Also, a host-read advertising and its innovation of delivery could make a lot of difference in measuring the efficacy of the medium. Issues like who is being interviewed and how it affects the cohort of listeners, might not be possible to judge by a survey. It is bound to be unique by host, by guest and by subject. At this stage of development of the new medium, without any proprietary measurement currency, I can’t comment authentically. I think low usership at this stage of early adopters need not be a matter of concern at this stage.