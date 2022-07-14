Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A Pune news vendor told us recently that his orders for newspapers has dropped 70%, even after the city has opened up. Reason for worry?

13 Jul,2022

So is it a case of no comebacks for newspaper circulation in the metros and megacities? We asked Dr Bhaskar Das a question on the issue for the July 13 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. A Pune news vendor told us recently that his orders for newspapers has fallen from 900 pre-Lockdown to 250 now (approx 70%), even after the city has opened up. Reason for worry?

A. My answer would be both Yes and No. You may find the answer convenient. It’s a legit doubt. But you may know by now that I look at issues differently. In this case, let’s talk about reduction of copies. I am sure you have referred to physical copies. But you haven’t specified the language and the brand. When you report from Ground Zero, I need more micro details and not a generic fact to lead the reader to a conclusion. Secondly, these days salience of a brand needs to be omnichannel as readers have also evolved to a screen-agnostic consumption experience. So if there is a redistribution amongst various reading sources, one can’t pick up one format and get concerned about any erosion of format preference or brand loyalty. We have to take into account every facet of a brandom. Hence, the reason of concern needs to have more facts.

The good news is that the imperative of literacy ensures that quality of audience is intact and the readers continues to be ensconced in the higher echelons of society. The premium-ness emanating from literacy and high trust quotient do not get eroded by redistribution of consumer preferences.