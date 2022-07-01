Cinthol uses virtual reality to boost brand in AP and TG

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Cinthol soap has launched a new campaign for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The brand set up booths equipped with virtual reality headsets that enable consumers from these areas to experience the freshness of Cinthol via innovative technology. This creative campaign is a step towards connecting with consumers while offering a unique technology in villages. This has fostered people to strengthen the brand’s affinity with freshness.

Commenting on this consumer outreach initiative, Somashree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said: “In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Our aim was to connect with communities and make them Cinthol’s lemony freshness with a touch of technology and virtual reality. Through this Initiative, Cintholis striving to innovate the manner in which brand communicate with consumers. We are striving to leverage technology to provide a novel Fresh experience in towns, villages and give our consumers a meaningful connection to Cinthol.”