CaratLane teams up with Doraemon to catch them young

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

CaratLane omni-channel jewellery brand has collaborated with kiddie character, Doraemon. The collection, expressly created for kids, is “designed to fascinate them as much as Doraemon’s magical pockets do”. The collection features a variety of lightweight jewellery such as earrings, bracelets, neckwear, and each has a distinctive expression of the character.

The timing of the collection launch coincides with Raksha Bandhan, a season in which CaratLane has typically seen a considerable increase in the browsing and purchase of kids’ jewellery, notes a communique.

Talking about the collection, Kinnari Shah, Head Of Design & Merchandising, said: “CaratLane is the ultimate destination for kids’ jewellery. Now, with another feather in our cap that’s Doraemon, it’s going to be amazing. We know Doraemon is a character that’s much loved in India and they’ll be delighted to see the range of designs we have. Each design in this collection is beautifully crafted in vibrant enamel and 14kt gold. They are very kid-friendly and made with care kept in mind for all-day comfort.”

Speaking about the collaboration Bhavesh Solanki, Regional Director (India, SAARC & MENA) from Animation International India – Doremon Agency, added: ”There is no doubt that Doraemon is one of the most beloved characters worldwide. As the gadgeted cat marked its 50th Anniversary last year, this collaboration with CaratLane will continue ruling the hearts of kids and teens. CaratLane & Doraemon kids jewellery collaboration is one of its finest and incredible associations and we are happy to partner with India’s one of the premium jewellery brands and to see the licensing industry reaching to newer heights with such a remarkable alliance.”