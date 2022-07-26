BrandMusiq creates identity for SBI Life Insurance

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

BrandMusiq, the sonic branding agency, has developed a sonic identity for SBI Life Insurance.

Speaking on the new sonic identity, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of. Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said: “Today consumers have realised that insurance forms the very foundation of any sound financial plan, which safeguards families in difficult times. SBI Life’s new sonic identity plays on this realisation and the intrinsic need of consumers to financially safeguard their families, to ensure that they stay in a joyful mode. The sonic identity beautifully captures and blends the core emotions that the brand evokes; inspirational, joyful, caring and empathetic. We hope that SBI Life’s new sonic identity inspires individuals to liberate themselves in pursuit of their dreams, by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones.”

Speaking on the sonic approach for the identity, Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq added: “We use the science of sound and music to evoke the brand’s desired persona and emotions. Our insights worked really well on the brand. Complementing the brands image, we created a caring and empathetic sound, balancing that with a feeling of joy and inspiration in the choice of the melody and the rhythm. At, BrandMusiq we always try to bring out the soul of the brand in the sound to create recognition as well as a strong emotional bond with the brand”