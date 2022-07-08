Blue Lotus signs 5 clients from North India

07 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Blue Lotus Communications has added five retainer accounts from North India for its national mandates. These mandates are of ATS Homekraft, Cremica Foods, Blocktickets, Niine and Zumbido.

Said N Chandramouli, CEO, Blue Lotus Communications: “Each of the companies Blue Lotus has been awarded the PR mandate is doing some unique and amazing work. These wins are an endorsement to our unique and proprietary Brand Trust-based approach to public relations. As a group we are custodians of Brand Trust, with our sister-concern publishing TRA’s Brand Trust Report over a decade. Blue Lotus uses the same trust science to deliver focused trust-based messages for our clients.”