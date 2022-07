Beyond Key onboards Abilash Balan as Head Marcom

21 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Beyond Key has appointed Abilash Balan as Head of Marketing and Communication.

Commenting on the new appointment, Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key, said: “Abilash brings rich experience in areas from purpose articulation and global brand building and sales enablement, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.