BD = Bhaskar (goes) Digital. After Unica Token, Dr Bhaskar Das joins IdeateLabs as Chairman

29 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

So what’s Dr Bhaskar Das up to these days? After nearly four decades with traditional media, he’s going fully digital. Soon after quitting Republic Media Network in May this year, he joined Unica Token as Director – Content. And now he has formally joined digital marketing firm IdeateLabs as Chairman. This is in addition to his multiple academic commitments – with MICA, SPIJMR and a few others. He is also reported to be enrolling for his third PhD and according to sources, he may also advise one or more digital-led startups.

On joining IdeateLabs, Dr Das said: “I am glad to have joined hands with this rapidly growing organisation. The company is committed to bringing innovative solutions for building brand conversations and is at par with the current market trends, especially in the world of metaverse and Web 3.0 trends. I look forward to working cohesively with the senior management to sketch growth strategies for the group’s expansion in the Indian and international markets.”

Added Amit Tripathi, Founder and Managing Director, IdeateLabs: “IdeateLabs is enhancing capabilities across functions to build the most comprehensive solutions stack for the brands we work with. In order to navigate the challenges that such growth brings, it was imperative to bring an experienced eye to guide the company’s journey toward becoming a true Marketing Partner. Having known Dr Das for more than a decade, we are absolutely delighted at his acceptance of working with the company to build the company vision as we diversify solutions with a Customer First Digital Transformation Strategy.”