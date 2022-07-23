Audi teams up with Netflix

22 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Audi, the auto giant, and Netflix, the streaming giant, have collaborated on The Gray Man, an action thriller film, to spotlight four Audi vehicles.

Said Henrik Wenders, Head of Brand, Audi AG: “This film has a global appeal and intrigue. He explains the true extent of Audi’s role in creating the production, which went far beyond simply providing vehicles. This cooperation made us feel action and high speed. Like the Russo brothers we at Audi are leveraging technology to create something unseen and unexperienced before. Audi worked with the directors Joe and Anthony Russo on selecting the new cars. It was fascinating to be partners on this film production and to work closely with Netflix.”

Added Anthony Russo: “As storytellers, we have always been very interested in finding and exploring new technologies to find new tools to do something no one has ever done before. That’s what excites us. That kind of approach I would apply to anything particularly to the evolution that’s happening with cars right now. As much as I love the cars of the past and today, I am certainly most interested in where cars are going tomorrow. That is an exciting new frontier that’s going to bring whole new experiences for us not only as drivers or consumers but also as people who have to coexist with cars.”