Apollo Tyres appoints Vikram Garga as Group Head, Marketing

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Apollo Tyres has appointed automotive industry senior Vikram Garga as Group Head, Marketing for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) region. Garga would be spearheading the regional marketing team and would be responsible for marketing and product strategy for all product categories, dealer programmes, brand positioning and monitoring performance in conjunction with sales.

Commenting on his appointment Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said: “Vikram joins us in a senior leadership role for the region, and given his strong track record of providing strategic and operational leadership in FMCG and Automotive Industry, he would be a key asset for us going forward.”