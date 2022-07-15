Today's Top Stories
- 2022 So Far: The Best of Indian Streaming
- Ranjona Banerji: Why don’t we like Science?
- FreshToHome launches campaign for new range of snacks
- Apollo Tyres appoints Vikram Garga as Group Head, Marketing
- Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital
- Rediff hires Rahul Vengalil to head Everest
- India’s ad market to grow by 15.2% in 2023: Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts
- With QED in tow, Havas Group India eyes East
- Sony acquires broadcast rights to World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, Publicis Media lead COMvergence report
- Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Arghya Chakravarty as COO
- Warner Bros. Discovery unveils new top deck
Videos